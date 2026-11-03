Dodge set to return to NASCAR in 2027 after 14-year hiatus

American automaker Dodge is set to return to NASCAR Cup Series racing in the 2027 season after a 14-year absence from the motorsport. The company will return to NASCAR action one year earlier than originally planned. The Stellantis-owned brand announced its comeback at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas on Monday. Its return will bring the number of manufacturers competing in the Cup Series back to four, alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota . The 36-race season is scheduled to begin in mid-February and conclude with the championship in early November.

Kaulig Racing will run a two-car team using the Dodge Charger, with its first appearance likely to come at the exhibition Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 13. The team’s more significant debut is expected at the Daytona 500, eight days later. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon are expected to drive for Kaulig, although the team plans to formally announce its drivers during NASCAR championship weekend in Homestead, Florida.

“Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series is a significant milestone for the sport," NASCAR Chief Executive Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “This commitment speaks to Dodge’s belief in our sport and gives fans another reason to be excited about what’s ahead. The partnership between NASCAR, Tim Kuniski, and the entire team at Stellantis has been nothing short of phenomenal. They have a deep passion for NASCAR and its ability to showcase the world’s top brands, and we can’t wait to see Dodge on the race track for the Daytona 500 and beyond."

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric set to launch in India tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

Dodge’s NASCAR History

Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, the same year Brad Keselowski and Penske Racing won the championship for the brand. It was Dodge’s first Cup title since Richard Petty secured his sixth championship in 1975. Dodge had initially planned to return to the Cup Series in 2028, following its Ram brand’s re-entry into the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026. Kuniskis has said the aim is to bring more fans to NASCAR and expand its estimated audience of 20 million.

The accelerated Cup programme has reportedly been made possible in part through a partnership with Earnhardt Childress Racing, which will develop Dodge-specific engines alongside its Chevrolet operations.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: