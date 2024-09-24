Do you drive an Audi? Here are the best offers tailor-made for you

Audi India has announced the launch of its festive season campaign ‘100 Days of Celebration’, under which the German luxury car manufacturer is offering benefits for its existing customers. The automaker has announced that the campaign includes a 10 per cent discount on service plans and comprehensive service value plans, along with a 10 per cent discount on extended warranties and Audi genuine accessories. Also, existing Audi car owners can avail of a 20 per cent discount on the brand's genuine merchandise and collections. The automaker is offering benefits on finance and exchange programs as well.

The car manufacturer in a statement has said that this campaign has been launched to celebrate the festive season as well as the auto company's achievement of selling one lakh cars in the Indian market. The OEM further stated that both the existing and new customers of the company will benefit from this campaign.

Speaking on the launch of this festive season campaign, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said that the program has been curated with exclusive benefits for its customers. He further stated that the company expects the positive buying sentiment to continue during the upcoming festive season. “As we proudly celebrate the milestone of 100,000 Audi cars on Indian roads, we are extending our commitment to progress this festive season with our '100 Days of Celebration' campaign. We have curated exclusive benefits for our esteemed customers, enhancing the entire ownership experience. We are also offering unmatched loyalty and corporate benefits, along with exciting finance and exchange offers,' he said, further adding, “We anticipate positive buying trends to continue during the festive season. Our best-selling models - the Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, and the newly launched Q8 - continue to drive robust demand. We are equally optimistic about our e-tron range, featuring India's first EV supercars, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT."

