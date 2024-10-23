Diwali is here. Key tips to ensure your car remains safe during this festival
- Here are some tips to follow during this Diwali to keep your car safe.
Diwali is one of the key festivals in India celebrated across the country. With the most celebrated festival of the country around the corner, people are joyous and cheerful. But, do you know? Diwali might be the most celebrated and most liked festival for Indians, but is the most loathed festival by the cars. Well, cars can't speak, but it is actually a scary time for vehicles and many vehicle owners across the country, especially people who are compelled to park their cars outside on the roads or in open places.
Right after Diwali, it is common for many car owners to find remains of firecrackers on the roof or around their vehicles. Think of a situation where the remains of a burning firecracker land on a vehicle and start a fire. Such an incident could easily turn the festival into a troubling time for you. To avoid such a mishap, here are some tips to follow during this Diwali to keep your car safe.
This is the very first thing you should do. Finding a proper and safe covered parking spot for the car is very necessary. Covered parking will provide relief, as no burning or harmful firecracker particles will be able to land near your vehicle to damage it in any given situation. Besides that, covered parking also protects the car from harsh weather conditions like direct sunlight, storm or rain as well. Finding a covered parking could be challenging in the metro cities, but there are paid cover parking spots as well, which you can subscribe to until the festival ends.
It is a practical and useful solution for many car owners to cover their vehicle with a car cover, especially if they don't find covered parking. However, putting the car cover over the vehicle on Diwali is nothing but inviting damage in case a fragment of firecrackers lands on it. It might be great during monsoon or summer, offering great protection to the vehicle, but it is best not to use the car cover during Diwali. Car covers are made out of cloth or polythene, and these materials can easily catch fire in case a burning object comes into their contact.
Keeping a fire extinguisher handy in the car is a basic safety protocol, a vehicle owner should follow. It might not only be used in case of an unfortunate fire incident with your own vehicle but also, it might be used if something unfortunate happens to someone else through any given means. This could be a saviour for a vehicle owner in case his vehicle or a nearby parked vehicle catches fire.
Closing all the windows is one of the most important things to do during Diwali. No matter if the vehicle is parked or you are driving it, make sure to keep the windows closed. In case the car is parked, keeping the windows closed will ensure no firecracker fragments or lands inside the car and damage the cabin components. If it is being driven, closed windows will ensure the pollutants created by firecracker burning or other means will not enter the cabin as well as any flying fragments of firecracker won't land inside the vehicle.
