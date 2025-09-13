HT Auto
Diplo And Hanumankind To Headline Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 In Goa

Diplo and Hanumankind to headline Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 in Goa

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sept 2025, 11:26 am
  • Royal Enfield's Motoverse returns to Vagator Beach, Goa from November 21-23, 2025, featuring music, culture, and motorcycle events.

Headliners include Diplo and Hanumankind, with performances from various artists. Registrations are open, with early-bird passes starting at ₹2,499.
Royal Enfield’s Motoverse returns to Vagator Beach, Goa, this November 21–23, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest edition yet. A celebration of riding, culture, and music—this year’s festival blends India’s homegrown energy with internationally renowned acts. Registrations are already open.

Headliners & the Music Lineup

Leading the lineup is Diplo, the Grammy-winning producer-DJ who has previously toured and travelled across India on Royal Enfield motorcycles. His set in Goa will bring his signature mix of global beats and high-energy performance back to the Motoverse stage.

Sharing the top billing is Hanumankind, whose career has burned bright lately — after a breakout set at Coachella, viral tracks, and festival dominance, he’s back as a headliner.

Alongside them, the Main Stage will host favourites like Parvaaz, Euphoria, Thaikkudam Bridge, The Yellow Diary, and a special collaborative set by MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale. The second stage, Hilltop, will spotlight notable independent and emerging artists such as Adi & Dishaan, Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, Sudan, and Arjun C.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What we know so far?

What Else to Expect

Motoverse is not just about music and motorcycles—it’s a full cultural immersion:

Custom bike shows from global builders plus displays of electric-bikes like Flying Flea and the Electric Himalayan Testbed.

Special sections including Motoreel (stories from legendary riders and adventure enthusiasts), Art of Motorcycling (curated creative and visual arts), and workshops and panels with riders and personalities such as Nick Sanders, Vanessa Ruck, Arun Ramdas, Maral Yazarloo, and Abhinav Bhatt.

The return of the Dirt Track Club Championship, a point-based competition for workshops, collectives, and riding communities.

Tickets & Access

Registrations are open now:

Early‐bird passes are priced at 2,499.

Group pricing brings some discount: Groups of 5 pay 2,399 per person, groups of 10 pay 2,299 per person

First Published Date: 13 Sept 2025, 11:26 am IST
Royal Enfield Motoverse

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

