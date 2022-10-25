Different types of engine oil: Which is best for your best ride?

There are three main types of engine oil available in the Indian market. All three have different properties.

Engine oil might be the most essential lubricant for an engine. It ensures that the engine performs optimally, is lubricated properly, lasts longer and the parts get less wear and tear. The combustion process that happens in an engine leads to contaminants which overtime gets accumulated. Then these contaminants form sludge, it is the engine oil's duty to reduce sludge formation. In the market, there are several different types of engine oil available. Continue reading to know about the three types of engine oil.

Mineral oil

Mineral oil is the simplest and crudest form of engine oil. It is also the most affordable form of engine oil. It is usually used for simpler engines and drivers who do not have a heavy foot. It has the least lubrication but does the job. The replacement interval is also the shortest.

Semi-synthetic engine oil

Then there is semi-synthetic engine oil. It is a mix of synthetic engine oil and mineral oil. Because of this, they are priced higher than mineral oil but still are more affordable than synthetic engine oils. They still do not offer the lubrication and protection levels of synthetic engine oils but are better than regular mineral oil.

Synthetic engine oil

Synthetic engine oil or fully synthetic engine oil is probably the best type of oil that one can get for his or her vehicle. It offers excellent protection and is prepared after thorough testing and research. They have fewer impurities because of which they have a longer life and replacement interval. It also has better heat tolerance and lubricating properties. However, it is the most expensive because of the research and development costs that are incurred. Moreover, synthetic engine oil is not suitable for old vehicles.

