Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Did you know? Your car may be filthier than your toilet. This study finds proof

Did you know? Your car may be filthier than your toilet. This study finds proof

Traces of fecal bacteria is found in places like the trunk and the driver's seat. Humid conditions may allow bacteria to thrive.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 10:11 AM
Photo used for representational purpose.

You may or may not often take care of how clean the cabin of your car is but has it ever struck you that your prized possession, yes the same that you paid lakhs for, may be filthier than your toilet? What a bunch of c*ap, you say? Well, researchers at Aston University’s School of Biosciences may argue with proof to prove that the average passenger vehicles could indeed be less hygienic than the average toilet inside homes and have found traces of fecal bacteria inside the five vehicles examined by them.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The study claims to have found traces of fecal bacteria in the trunk of the vehicles that were part of the study. One of the vehicle was just two years old. But that's not all, traces were also found on the driver's seat. Overall, bacteria was found to be most prevalent in the trunk of the vehicles, followed by the driver's seat, gear shift lever, back seats and the dashboard.

But while it may not surprise many that these areas attract bacteria growth, what is rather surprising is that the steering wheel was one of the cleanest parts of the vehicles. Good job, hand sanitizers!

While the study did have a very small sample size, it does underline the need to regularly clean and sanitize vehicles. While most people do tend to keep their toilets clean with disinfectants, car cabin is usually either ignored or just vacuumed at best. And the older a vehicle, the dirtier it potentially is. “Cars generally don't have the same heating as our homes, these are more humid and is a perfect environment for bacteria to actually survive and to thrive," says Dr Jonathan Cox, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology at Aston University.

Dr Cox suggests that apart from periodically shampooing the car interiors, one should also make use of hand sanitizers and, generally, be mindful of where bacteria growth is more likely. 

Source

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales
Related Stories
No valid pollution certificate? Soon you won't be able to buy fuel in this city
29 Jan 2022
Here is how to scrap an old car: Five things to know
31 Jan 2022
Electric vehicle owners reluctant to switch back to petrol cars: Report
31 Jan 2022
Bentley all set to drive out its first-ever luxury electric car by this date
26 Jan 2022
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
31 Jan 2022
Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 cars due to issue with ‘Full Self-Driving’ software
01 Feb 2022
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
27 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS