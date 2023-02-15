Did you know? Dandelions, leftover rice husks will soon go into making tyres

Using recycled and upcycled materials in various car components is fast becoming a reality. With a clear focus on sustainable production in global automotive industry, Continental - a major name in the tyre industry - has set a goal of using 100 per cent sustainable materials in production by 2050. As such, it is developing technology that will allow use of more plant-based resources.

While natural rubber in the form of latex is what vehicle tyres are made of, Continental is also looking at introducing more plant-based resources into the manufacturing process. Dandelions, for instance, is a source of rubber. Leftover rice husks can be processed too for oil that can replace silica. At present, silica is used to help a tyre's grip and rolling resistance. Continental even says that using rice husks would also make the manufacturing process more energy efficient. But that's not all.

Continental is also looking at ways to recycle plastic bottles that can be used to create polyester yarn for tyre casing. The company says that around nine to 15 plastic bottles would need to be recycled for each tyre.

All of these are over and above upcycling old and disregarded tyres which, Continental says, involves taking out the rubber, steel and chords. All of these combined could potentially make new-age Continental tyres sourced entirely from sustainable sources in the times to come.

