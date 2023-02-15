HT Auto
Home Auto News Did You Know? Dandelions, Leftover Rice Husks Will Soon Go Into Making Tyres

Did you know? Dandelions, leftover rice husks will soon go into making tyres

Using recycled and upcycled materials in various car components is fast becoming a reality. With a clear focus on sustainable production in global automotive industry, Continental - a major name in the tyre industry - has set a goal of using 100 per cent sustainable materials in production by 2050. As such, it is developing technology that will allow use of more plant-based resources.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 11:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Continental tyres will soon be made entirely from sustainable materials.
Continental tyres will soon be made entirely from sustainable materials.
Continental tyres will soon be made entirely from sustainable materials.
Continental tyres will soon be made entirely from sustainable materials.

While natural rubber in the form of latex is what vehicle tyres are made of, Continental is also looking at introducing more plant-based resources into the manufacturing process. Dandelions, for instance, is a source of rubber. Leftover rice husks can be processed too for oil that can replace silica. At present, silica is used to help a tyre's grip and rolling resistance. Continental even says that using rice husks would also make the manufacturing process more energy efficient. But that's not all.

Continental is also looking at ways to recycle plastic bottles that can be used to create polyester yarn for tyre casing. The company says that around nine to 15 plastic bottles would need to be recycled for each tyre.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Keeway K-light 250v (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K-light 250v
249 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹2.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 Gs
313 cc
₹2.9 - 3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Tnt 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Tnt 300
₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

All of these are over and above upcycling old and disregarded tyres which, Continental says, involves taking out the rubber, steel and chords. All of these combined could potentially make new-age Continental tyres sourced entirely from sustainable sources in the times to come.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Continental
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads

Latest News

Did you know? Dandelions, leftover rice husks will soon go into making tyres
Did you know? Dandelions, leftover rice husks will soon go into making tyres
Mahindra faces huge backlog of Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar SUVs pending deliveries
Mahindra faces huge backlog of Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar SUVs pending deliveries
2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
Volvo all set for electric launch of its second EV in India – C40 Recharge
Volvo all set for electric launch of its second EV in India – C40 Recharge
First section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to attract tolls from today
First section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to attract tolls from today

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city