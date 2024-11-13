Dense smog blankets Delhi reducing visibility significantly. How to drive safely

Copyright © HT Media Limited
A dense fog blanketed Delhi for the first time this winter season on Wednesday, resulting in visibility dropping significantly in some areas of the national capital. The foggy weather reduced visibility in not only Delhi but in Noida and other regions of the NCR as well. This low visibility has been impacting motorists across the region.
Reduced visibility during winter is a common experience for motorists driving vehicles in Delhi and NCR. Dense fog is one of the key reasons why every year multiple incidents of car pileup take place in North India. Hence, with the winter spell starting and foggy weather likely to continue, drivers need to drive safely and carefully.
Here are some key tips to drive safely during foggy weather.
Driving slow and steady is the key rule to follow in foggy weather. It is always advisable to drive at a reduced and manageable speed when driving through fog, dense or otherwise. Fog creates a blanket often reducing the visibility of the driver. Slow and steady driving helps to control the vehicle in case someone faces any obstacles suddenly. A light foot on the accelerator and smooth braking are also recommended to ensure the vehicles behind you get enough time for deceleration and braking.
Overtaking is one of the key reasons behind many major mishaps that take place on roads. Overtaking during foggy weather could become fatal at times. Even though driving through relatively empty roads, it becomes difficult to check if the lane is clear due to low visibility in foggy weather. Hence, the best practice while driving through fog is to stick to a lane and follow others.
Keeping a safe distance from the vehicle at the front and rear is another key rule that must be followed while driving in foggy weather. In fact, it is recommended for clear sunny days as well. Keeping a safe distance from other vehicles on the road becomes more important when dense fog reduces visibility, as otherwise, it could result in pileups as not having enough distance gives low braking time and space to the driver.
Fog lights and indicator lights are there for a reason. Fog lights help to improve visibility slightly in case of dense fog. If the visibility is too low, it is always advisable to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary. In such cases, using hazard lights while driving to alert other vehicles of one's presence could be helpful. However, you need to turn the hazard lights off slightly before changing lanes or taking turns to use the indicators. This ensures there is no confusion for other drivers. Also, use the horn judiciously as and when required to alert other drivers and pedestrians.
Low visibility is the major concern during foggy weather. While dense fog reduces visibility significantly, dirty windshields and mirrors multiply that. Hence, make sure the windshield, windows and mirrors are squeaky clean when you are driving. If required, use the defogger or heater to avoid foggy windshields and windows.
