Driving on a highway in dense fog? Lifesaving tips you must follow

One person died while many others were injured when at least 10 vehicles, including cars, buses and trucks, collided with each other in a massive pileup on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The accident took place as visibility dropped drastically, causing a bus to crash and triggering a chain reaction of collisions.
Heavy fog is a common phenomenon across northern India during winter every year. Such heavy fogs often result in major road accidents including massive vehicle pileups on the national highways and expressways where the speed of the vehicles remains high.
During foggy weather visibility of the road and surroundings drops drastically, creating difficulties for drivers and riders. Additionally, if someone does something which should not be done, like signal jumping, speeding, not using fog lamps, not giving indications before turning or lane changing, it becomes more dangerous for the particular driver as well as other vehicles on the road. Such cases often result in a fatal accident. On a highway or expressway where vehicles run at a high speed and visibility is low due to the fog, one such case could lead to multiple vehicles coming from the back and creating a massive pileup.
If you need to drive on a highway during foggy weather, here are some key tips, which are essential and lifesaving.
Driving slow but steady is highly crucial while driving in foggy weather on a highway. Speeding on a highway is tempting, especially if there is no other vehicle around, but it could be fatal. You don't know when you will find a vehicle in front of you in foggy weather. Also, there are risks of other vehicles or pedestrians crossing the roads. Driving slowly and steadily allows you more control over the vehicle compared to driving at high speed.
The fog lights are there for a reason. Use them when driving in dense foggy weather. The fog lamps improve the visibility for the driver. Many vehicles use auxiliary lights for better visibility. Those lights too could be helpful while driving in a foggy weather when the visibility is low.
LED lights are tempting to use on a vehicle, but little do they help in foggy weather. Instead of increasing visibility, they actually reduce the visibility for the drivers in fog and rain. LED lights can be ineffective in fog because their bright white light scatter significantly off the water droplets in the fog, creating a glare that reduces visibility instead of illuminating the road ahead. This makes it harder to see through the fog. On the other hand, yellow halogen lights offer much better visibility for the drivers in foggy or rainy weather conditions.
The turn indicators play a crucial role in enhancing visibility for drivers in foggy weather conditions. The indicators ensure your fellow drivers understand and estimate your next move. Always use turn indicators before turning right or left. While frequently changing lanes on a highway is not recommended, if it is absolutely necessary, always make sure to use the indicators before changing lanes.
It's not always lights but sometimes drivers an face difficulty on the road due to their own vision related problems too. Adding this with the low visibility due to fog could be further problematic. If you are facing such an issue, it is recommended to stop the vehicle at the side of the road. Keep it parked with the hazard lights on until the visibility issue is resolved.
