Deliveries for all-new Range Rover luxury SUV commence. Check price

The all-new Range Rover SUV has been made available in three powertrain options - 3.0-litre diesel, 3.0-litre petrol and 4.4-litre petrol.

Jaguar Land Rover India has started deliveries of the all-New Range Rover luxury SUV in the country, and the SUV has been given a starting price tag of ₹2.38 crore for the base 3-litre diesel SE variant. The price goes up to 3.43 crore lakh for the 4.4-litre Petrol LWB Autobiography variant with seven seats (all prices are ex-showroom).

The carmaker has commenced deliveries for the SE, HSE and Autobiography models as well as the First Edition model available throughout the first year of production. The SUV has been made available in three powertrain options - 3.0-litre diesel, 3.0-litre petrol and 4.4-litre petrol.

While the 3.0 l petrol engine delivers power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm, the 3.0 l diesel engine delivers power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. Another powerful new petrol engine of 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 delivers power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm.

The new Range Rover SUV is available with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs. It gets an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB variant.

The new SUV is available to be ordered and be configured as well as personalized. Customers can choose from a range of materials for interior, which are alternatives to traditional leather. These include a new textile that combines Ultrafabrics and Kvadrat wool-blend.

Cabin features include cabin air purification pro features such as PM2.5 filtration and nanoe X technology, which significantly help reduce odours, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Range Rover's new MLA-Flex body architecture provides Standard and Long Wheelbase body styles with luxurious four, five or seven-seat interiors.

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles are available in 21 cities through the brand's 25 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Coimbatore, among others.

