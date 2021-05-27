Delhi's second drive-in vaccination centre becomes operational in Saket

A day after Delhi received its first ever drive-in vaccination centre in Dwarka, the second venue for such initiative has been opened for people in Saket. The second drive-in vaccination centre in the national capital has been set up at the popular Select City Walk mall in Saket.

The drive-in vaccination centre in Saket has been set up in collaboration with Fortis Hospital and an NGO named United By Blood. The centre, located at the parking lot of the mall, has started to inoculate people above 18 years of age from Thursday.

The drive-in vaccination centre at the Select City Walk was inaugurated today by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. He said, "I congratulate 'united by blood' for this brilliant initiative of vaccinating people in a safer, quicker & more effective environment."

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the first drive-in vaccination centre in the national capital. The first centre is located in Dwarka, at the Vegas Mall in Sector 12. The centre was set up by the Delhi government and southwest Delhi District Magistrate in partnership with with Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital. It will have both routine on site as well as drive-through vaccination facilities operational from 9 am to 5 pm.

These drive-in vaccination centres allow people to avail the opportunity of avoiding long queues at regular centres and get inoculated while sitting inside the comfort of their own vehicles. Booking a slot to get a jab at such centres can be registered through the government recommended CoWIN website.

No walk-ins are allowed at such centres in Delhi for the time being.

Delhi is the fifth city in India to launch drive-in vaccination centres. Mumbai was the first Indian city to embrace the idea of drive-in vaccination earlier this month. After the success of Mumbai's drive-in vaccination centres, similar venues were set up in other cities like Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi is also expected to get mobile vaccination unit called VaxiVan. These mobile units will be used to vaccinate people in the residential housing societies and corporate offices soon.