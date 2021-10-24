Delhi's parking monitoring panel deliberates reserving space for EVs

Delhi government's apex committee for monitoring and implementation of the parking policy held its first meeting on Friday and deliberated on reserving parking spaces for electric vehicles as well as discussed area-wise parking plans. The attendees of the meeting also discussed charging facility for EVs at the parking spaces.

The meeting, attended by government representatives, traffic police, municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other stakeholders, also discussed other parking-related matters.

They discussed area parking plans prepared by the civic bodies in consultation with resident welfare associations and market associations. The parking plans have been prepared based on guidelines of the transport department of the state.

During the meeting, civic bodies' representatives and traffic police also shared their concerns over encroachments and unauthorised parking of vehicles in the state.

Various other issues such as parking fees, conditions of parking contracts, overnight parking of transport vehicles and proof of parking, parking at railway station, airports and Delhi Metro stations, among others were also discussed in the meeting. “Convened first meeting of Apex Monitoring Committee of Delhi Parking Rules with Traffic Police, MCDs, DDA & other stakeholders, with a special emphasis on reservation for EVs," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted after the meeting.

Gahlot also urged people to actively participate in addressing parking issues in the state and shift to public transport. The national capital had notified its ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules' in September 2019. Under its guidelines, civic agencies will be responsible for making required arrangement of parking space in their respective jurisdictions.

The area-wise parking plans for the state will be notified and published on the websites of respective civic agencies after they obtain the approval of apex monitoring committee.

(with inputs from PTI)