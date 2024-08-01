Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully operational from this date

Planning to drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours? Your wait to use the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway may get a bit longer as it has a new completion date. Expected to be ready by end of this year, India's longest expressway will take at least another year before construction work is completed. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 31), said that the expressway will be completed by October next year.

According to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is about 80 per cent complete. The expressway has an overall length of 1,386 kms, out of which only 1,136 kms have been constructed until June. Gadkari said that construction work is on rest of the sections which also include 27 spurs. "The revised scheduled completion date is October, 2025," he said.

The date of completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been delayed in the past for various reasons. The project, being implemented by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was launched in 2018 and was slated to be completed within five years. The foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in March, 2019. On February 12 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stretch of the expressway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan which is around 209 kms long.

Currently, the expressway from Delhi to Mumbai is operational in phases. Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway promises to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost half. According to Gadkari, one will take only 12 hours to cover the distance by road. Currently it takes around 24 hours to travel by car from Delhi to Mumbai. It will also bring cities like Jaipur closer to Delhi to around three hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will allow maximum speed limit any highway in India has to offer. Light vehicles like cars will be able to drive through at 120 kmph. Speed limit for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks are likely to be lower.

With eight lanes on offer, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the widest highways in India. It will also offer service lanes on either side for access control. The expressway also has provision to be expanded to 12 lanes in future. With overall 15,000-hectare land acquired to develop the expressway, it is the first with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion.

