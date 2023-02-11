HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Mumbai Expressway, India's Longest, To Open Tomorrow: 10 Things To Know

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest, to open tomorrow: 10 things to know

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the much awaited longest expressway in India connecting the national capital and business capital of the country, is all set to be inaugurated and opened for public use tomorrow, February 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first stretch of the expressway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan which is around 209 kms long. The entire expressway from Delhi to Mumbai will be opened in phases over the next few months as it aims to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost half.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 13:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Here are 10 big highlights of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway you should know before planning a long drive on this route.

THE LONGEST EXPRESSWAY

With an overall distance of 1,386 kms, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is going to be the longest in India. It will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Delhi has the shortest stretch of nine kms, while most part of the expressway will be in Gujarat with 423-km share. The expressway has reduced distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 180 kms.

MOST-ADVANCED EXPRESSWAY

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also offer several features that most other highways in India do not. This greenfield expressway will come with automated traffic management system besides other features like frequent charging stations for electric vehicles, rain water harvesting every 500 metres and more. Overall, it will have more than 2,000 water recharge points. The expressway will also have a dedicated corridor to lay optical fiber cables, pipelines and set up solar power generation.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

QUICKEST EXPRESSWAY

Launched in 2018, the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is slated to be completed within five years. The foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in March, 2019. Considering the distance, this is the quickest India has built an functional expressway. The overall cost of building the expressway is pegged to be around one lakh crore.

AMPLE PIT STOPS

Long drives often require pit stops to refresh and replenish. There will be 94 wayside amenities to improve the commuter experience on the expressway. These pit stops will also have provisions to park, recharge electric cars and even refuel. Among other things, these amenities will also have restaurants, dormitories, hospitals and food courts.

ECO-FRIENDLY EXPRESSWAY

Since the expressway will pass through several reserve forests, including Ranthambore, NHAI has added multiple animal overpasses and underpasses to prevent any accidents. It is a first for any expressway in India, as well as Asia. It will also have at least two tunnels through eco-sensitive zones like Mukundra sanctuary in Rajasthan and Matheran in Maharashtra.

WELL-CONNECTED

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have more than 40 major interchanges. It will connect two major cities between Delhi and Mumbai like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Ultimately the expressway will connect Delhi to the upcoming Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai.

EXPRESSWAY WITH MAXIMUM SPEED

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will allow maximum speed limit any highway in India has to offer. Light vehicles like cars will be able to drive through at 120 kmph. Speed limit for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks are likely to be lower.

REDUCED TRAVEL TIME

The modern expressway with a top speed of 120 kmph will reduce the travel time between the national capital and the business capital of the country. According to Gadkari, one will take only 12 hours to cover the distance by road. Currently it takes around 24 hours to travel by car from Delhi to Mumbai. It will also bring cities like Jaipur closer to Delhi to around three hours.

WIDEST EXPRESSWAY

With eight lanes on offer, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the widest highways in India. It will also offer service lanes on either side for access control. The expressway also has provision to be expanded to 12 lanes in future. With overall 15,000-hectare land acquired to develop the expressway, it is the first with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion.

JOB CREATION

The expressway is also expected to generate jobs for those living around. According to the Centre, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will create 10 crore man-days of employment.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway NHAI
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
22% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 310 Rs. 395
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest, to open tomorrow: 10 things to know
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest, to open tomorrow: 10 things to know
Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV
Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars
Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city