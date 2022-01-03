Delhi-Meerut Expressway witnesses mile-long traffic snarl. Here is why

Commuters heading towards Delhi using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestions on the first working day of the New Year. Monday morning turned out to be a mayhem for commuters as the key link road connecting Delhi and Noida, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh remained choked.

The reason behind the mile-long traffic snarl is protests held by BJP near Akshardham Temple cross section.

The protest is against the Delhi government's new excise policy. BJP workers have blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, leading to traffic snarls elsewhere too.

Commuters using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which was earlier known as the National Highway 24, had to face the brunt of traffic chaos due to the protest near the Akshardham temple.

A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time."

Delhi Traffic Police has issued several traffic advisories since Monday morning to help commuters stuck in such traffic jams. Traffic congestions have also been reported from places like Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

The protesters claim that the agitation is a public movement and that people are ready to bear with it in order to get rid of the new excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property.