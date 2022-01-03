Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Delhi-Meerut Expressway witnesses mile-long traffic snarl. Here is why
Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been witnessing massive traffic snarl since Monday morning due to protests held by BJP. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ajitsiyadi)

Delhi-Meerut Expressway witnesses mile-long traffic snarl. Here is why

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 11:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Vehicles were lined up for hours as movement on the highway leading to Delhi came to a standstill. Images of the traffic snarl, which stretched for over miles, surfaced since Monday morning.

Commuters heading towards Delhi using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestions on the first working day of the New Year. Monday morning turned out to be a mayhem for commuters as the key link road connecting Delhi and Noida, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh remained choked.

The reason behind the mile-long traffic snarl is protests held by BJP near Akshardham Temple cross section.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The protest is against the Delhi government's new excise policy. BJP workers have blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, leading to traffic snarls elsewhere too.

Commuters using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which was earlier known as the National Highway 24, had to face the brunt of traffic chaos due to the protest near the Akshardham temple.

A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time."

Delhi Traffic Police has issued several traffic advisories since Monday morning to help commuters stuck in such traffic jams. Traffic congestions have also been reported from places like Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

The protesters claim that the agitation is a public movement and that people are ready to bear with it in order to get rid of the new excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 11:17 AM IST