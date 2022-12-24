HT Auto
Delhi Transport Corporation to add 1500 e-buses to fleet operated by Tata Motors

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Limited (TML) CV Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, to add 1500 electric buses to its fleet. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain the 12-metre low-floor air conditioned electric buses for 12 years.

By: HT Auto Desk
24 Dec 2022, 15:19 PM
Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain the 12-metre low-floor Starbus EV for Delhi Transport Corporation

Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating."

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors teases hydrogen tech, ADAS & more on social media

Commenting on the occasion, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi."

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Tata will supply the Starbus EV to DTC, which is an indigenously developed vehicle that promises effortless and comfortable commute for passengers, as well as low cost of operations. The announcement only adds to the e-buses supplied and operated by Tata Motors. Till date, the company has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India. The manufacturer says these buses have cumulatively clocked over 55 million km with an uptime of over 95 per cent.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Tata motors tata starbus ev delhi transport corporation
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

