Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Traffic Police Penalises Over 11,000 Road Users Within 3 Hour Enforcement Drive

Delhi Traffic Police penalises over 11,000 road users within 3-hour enforcement drive

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 09:22 am
Follow us on:

  • Citywide enforcement drive in Delhi targeted illegal parking and wrong-side driving, with over 11,800 motorists penalised in three hours.

Delhi Traffic Police personnel conduct checks during a citywide special drive against parking violations and wrong-side driving. (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Traffic Police booked more than 11,800 motorists during a focused three-hour enforcement operation held across the capital on Saturday. The citywide action targeted two of the most common causes of congestion and road risk: obstructive parking and wrong-side driving.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Improper parking accounted for the largest share of challans during the special drive. According to officials, over 8,500 motorists were penalised for leaving vehicles in locations that disrupt traffic movement.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Authorities said enforcement teams acted against vehicles parked in no-parking areas, near road junctions, on footpaths, and along crowded market roads. Several vehicles were also towed during the operation to clear blocked stretches and restore smoother traffic flow.

Illegal parking remains one of the biggest contributors to localised bottlenecks in busy urban areas, especially near commercial zones and narrow roads.

Also Read : India’s CV Market set for record 12.4 lakh sales in FY27: Crisil report

Wrong-side driving under scanner

The second major focus area was wrong-side driving, which often leads to sudden collisions and dangerous near-miss incidents. Police said more than 3,500 motorists were prosecuted for this offence during the campaign.

Dedicated teams were stationed at vulnerable points, including accident-prone corridors, key arterial roads, and locations known for repeated violations. Officials consider wrong-side driving among the more hazardous traffic offences because it creates unpredictable movement for all road users.

Multiple vehicle types checked

The enforcement action covered a wide range of vehicles rather than focusing solely on private cars. Two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and commercial vehicles were all included in the drive.

This broader coverage reflects the mixed traffic conditions on Delhi roads, where violations by different vehicle categories can collectively worsen congestion and safety risks.

Also Read : Vespa Tech 80th series launched in India to mark its 80th anniversary

Police signal more drives ahead

Delhi Traffic Police said similar operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of ongoing enforcement and public awareness efforts.

"Such violations not only disrupt traffic movement but also pose serious threats to public safety," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said. With road density rising and urban traffic pressure increasing, regular enforcement drives are likely to remain a key tool in managing movement across the city.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 09:22 am IST
TAGS: traffic challan traffic police
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS