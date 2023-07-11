Traffic affected after road caves in near India Gate due to heavy rainfall

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid using the C-Hexagon Indian Gate route as a portion of road has caved in near the Shersha road cut. In a tweet, the department asked citizens to plan their journey accordingly to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Incessant and heavy rainfall has led to caving in of roads in several parts of the Northern Indian belt.

The traffic department of the national capital has also advised commuters to avoid using the Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Movement of traffic on that route has been temporarily restricted. Meanwhile, traffic movement has also been restricted on the Iron Bridge, Gandhi Nagar till further notice as the Yamuna water level has crossed danger mark due to heavy downpour over the past few days.

The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge has also been temporarily suspended. The water level in Yamuna River has touched 206.24 meters, which is indicative of being slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, as per the Central Water Commission. A parameter of 207.49 metres indicated high chances of flooding.

The city's traffic police department has also listed several other stretches that have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes. The list of places with waterlogging includes Tikri Kalan, Rohtak Road; Sawaran Park, Mundka; Sant Durabl Nath Mandir Marg; Najafgarh Road; Nigan Bodh Ghat on Ring Road; Boulevard Road; Ram Bagh Road; and Gazipur Dairy Farm.

The department advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly and “avoid these stretches for their convenience." The tweet with the list of locations also included photos of waterlogged stretches to bring to fore the gravity of the situation.

Another busy stretch that has been waterlogged is the NH-48 at Gurugram road/parade road underpass. “Traffic is affected on NH-48 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan Flyover towards Gurugram and vice-versa due to waterlogging," a traffic department tweet mentioned.

One must keep checking such traffic updates before venturing out as heavy downpour has put normal life out of gear in several Northern states of India.

