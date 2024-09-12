Delhi to waive off 50% traffic challan if violators pay fine within this time

Pay traffic challan in Delhi in time and get up to 50 per cent dicsount. The state's transport department has come up with this unique proposal to collect pending traffic challans. Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi, announced this proposal on Wednesday, saying the traffic challan amount will be reduced under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The proposal, which awaits a nod from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, is aimed to bring down number of pending traffic challans in the national capital.

According to the proposal, up to 50 per cent of the traffic challan will be waived off for existing traffic offences in case the violator pays the fine within three months. For fresh traffic violations, the time frame is 30 days after the new rule comes into existence. The move is aimed to reduce prolonged legal disputes, "By rationalising the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organised," Gahlot added.

Not all type of traffic offences will get the benefit of this unique scheme. According to the proposal, the traffic challans which will get discounts include driving without a valid license, dangerous driving, racing on public road without permission, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive or unauthorised person driving a vehicle.

How to pay traffic challan in Delhi?

One can pay pending traffic challan in Delhi through online platform. Traffic violators can log on to Delhi Traffic Police website and check pending notices section. The vehicle owner then needs to enter the vehicle number or the notice number and search for the exact challan and its status. There will be an option to pay the fine online which will lead to a payment gateway. Violators can use several payment modes, including UPI and netbanking, to clear the dues.

