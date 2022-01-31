Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Delhi to soon set up ten automated fitness lanes for autos, taxis

Delhi to soon set up ten automated fitness lanes for autos, taxis

While the proposal was mooted seven years ago, the Delhi transport department has now floated a tender for setting up the automated lanes at its vehicle inspection unit in Burari.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 09:53 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only

The transport department of Delhi will set up ten automated inspection and certification lanes at its Burari facility to fasten the process of fitness test of auto-rickshaws and taxis. After the introduction of these lanes, the process is expected to get easier and less time-consuming, department officials told PTI. 

While the proposal was mooted seven years ago, the department has now floated a tender for setting up the automated lanes at its vehicle inspection unit in Burari.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The system will be in place in the next few months as the transport department will open the bid in March, as per a senior transport department official.

Through an automated procedure, the accuracy of the fitness tests will get better as various components such as brakes, clutches, headlights and suspension, among others, will be checked and evaluated through machines and computers.

(Also read | Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon)

Currently, the department is testing smaller vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, taxis and rural transport vehicles for fitness manually at the Burari centre. This process is quite time-consuming and not too accurate. Thus, now with the automated procedure, things are expected to get better. Around 300 vehicles come for fitness test on a daily basis at the facility. Bigger vehicles such as buses and trucks are currently being tested at the department's facility in Jhuljhuli.

Separately, in its efforts to curb pollution, the Delhi transport department has made having a valid pollution-under-check certificate more important than ever as customers will need to have a valid PUCC in order to purchase fuel in the city. The city government will also put a draft policy in this regard in the public domain for inviting suggestions and objections.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: auto rickshaw bus
Related Stories
Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restrictions in Delhi you need to know
26 Jan 2022
West Bengal government to form automated inspection and certification centres
24 Jan 2022
Driving in West Bengal? Be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations
26 Jan 2022
Toyota India says PLI scheme to help auto industry become self-reliant
27 Jan 2022
Gurugram gets India's largest EV station that can charge up to 100 electric cars
28 Jan 2022
Skoda built 802,000 cars globally in 2021, India contributed with 26,000 cars
31 Jan 2022
Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector
26 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS