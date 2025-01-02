Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata record huge numbers of traffic violations during New Year celebrations

Every year, New Year celebrations involve traffic rule violations by some motorists across India. Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata witness a large number of traffic rule violations including drunk driving, signal violations etc. This year's New Year celebrations too witnessed the same. Delhi and Mumbai, two of the biggest cities where New Year celebrations take place in a large manner, recorded a huge number of traffic rule violations. Many of these offenders have been penalised by the traffic police in these cities.

Here is a quick look at how traffic violations peaked during New Year celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai.