Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata record huge numbers of traffic violations during New Year celebrations

Every year, New Year celebrations involve traffic rule violations by some motorists across India. Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata witness a large number of traffic rule violations including drunk driving, signal violations etc. This year's New Year celebrations too witnessed the same. Delhi and Mumbai, two of the biggest cities where New Year celebrations take place in a large manner, recorded a huge number of traffic rule violations. Many of these offenders have been penalised by the traffic police in these cities.
Here is a quick look at how traffic violations peaked during New Year celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai.
Delhi Police has issued more than 4,500 challans, including 558 for drunk driving on New Year's Eve. This marked a 34 per cent higher traffic rule violations than the previous year. Delhi Police has revealed data stating that a total of 4,583 motorists were prosecuted for various violations. Among them, 558 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving on New Year's Eve, which was up from 416 motorists prosecuted in 2023, 318 in 2022, 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 299 in 2019. However, no fatal accident took place during the New Year's celebration. Among other violations, 205 motorists were prosecuted for wrong-side driving and riding, 35 for triple riding, and 648 for without helmets. Besides that, Delhi Police also issued 1,698 challans for improper parking, and 106 for tinted glasses.
Mumbai Traffic Police has penalised 17,800 motorists for traffic rule violations during the New Year celebrations in the city. In this process, the Mumbai Traffic Police collected ₹89,19,750 as fines via e-challan from the traffic rule violators. Motorists were penalised for drunk driving, causing obstruction to the free flow of traffic, riding motorcycles without wearing helmets, jumping signals and entering one-way roads. Also, motorists were fined for speed violations, driving four-wheelers without wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving.
