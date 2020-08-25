Delhi to London in 70 days: World's longest bus expedition to begin May 2021

For all travel enthusiasts who were forced to remain indoors for most parts of 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, the next year promises to offer an opportunity that seeks to make up for the time lost. And then some more. In what would be the world's largest bus journey, a Gurugram-based company is offering the opportunity to board a bus that would take them 20,000 kilometres across as many as 18 countries in 70 days between Delhi and London.

In what is a throwback to the past when a London-Calcutta bus service that first made its trip back in April of 1957, the bus service to be introduced by Adventures Overland seeks to put 20 authentic travel aficionados - on a first-come-first-serve basis - in the seat of a bus that would traverse across Asia and into Europe over the course of little over 70 days in what is being touted as an experience of a lifetime.

The bus ride is scheduled to begin in May next year in what could indeed be the perfect summer getaway. Staring in Delhi, it would travel east towards Imphal before crossing border into Myanmar. Making its way from here and into Thailand and Laos, the bus would then enter Chinese territory before moving into Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. It would then enter into the European part of Russia before entering Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium and crossing the English Channel into the United Kingdom where the journey culminates - in London.

Among the key cities in this route would be Chengdu - known for its panda population, historic cities of Bukhara, Tashkent and Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Russian capital of Moscow, Prague, Brussels and Frankfurt.

While interested customers can also take a London to Delhi journey, those who may not have 70 days at their disposal can opt for options of lesser duration. These include South-East Asia, China, Central Asia and Europe. The duration of these vary between 12 and 22 days with Central Asia section being the longe