HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi To Get 700 Cr For Construction, Maintenance, Beautification Of Roads

Delhi to get 700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads

The Centre has decided to provide 700 crore to the national capital out of a fund for construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the city. The decision was taken during a meeting between Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The makeover of road infrastructure in the capital will go a long way for road owning agencies in Delhi like the PWD and MCD. The Union minister also directed the NHAI to bear the cost of repair, refurbishing and beautification of all its roads in the city, and also bear the cost being incurred in the upgradation of the stretch of road between Mahipalpur (IGI Airport) and Dhaula Kuan, which is being undertaken in a mission mode under direct supervision of the LG.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose

On a request by the LG that the NHAI lift and use the inert gathered at the three landfill sites in Delhi, over and above the 20 lakh tonne that it had already committed to use, the Union minister has directed the NHAI to lift and use the entire inert for its road construction activities, it said.

The minister also highlighted that despite the fact that this would result in increased transportation cost for the NHAI, it will help the national capital flatten the garbage mountains that have come up in the city over decades.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Essel Energy Get 7 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 7
₹42,500 - 46,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 1
₹37,500 - 39,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹42,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)
₹42,850 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa La (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa La
₹42,924 - 48,174 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ampere Reo Elite (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo Elite
₹42,999 - 59,990 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The meeting also highlighted that the hitherto relevant pending issues, like tree cutting, translocation permissions, allotment of land, handing over of possession of allotted land, removal of garbage collection point, shifting of power transmission line on part of Delhi government or DDA or MCD had already been completed, the Raj Niwas said.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: road construction NHAI road maintenance Delhi
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
MG Hector SUV hits major production landmark
MG Hector SUV hits major production landmark
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city