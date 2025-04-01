Delhi to get AI-powered 360-degree 4D radar interceptor to crack down on traffic violations

Delhi's traffic enforcement will use not just CCTV cameras to detect traffic rule violations but will take the help of 360-degree rotatable artificial intelligence (AI) powered 4D radar interceptors. These AI-powered 360-degree 4D radar interceptors can detect a wider range of traffic rule violations, which regular cameras may not be able to. This system can detect traffic rule violations like overspeeding, driving a four-wheeler without a seatbelt, using of mobile phone while driving, riding without a helmet, triple-riding on two-wheelers, pillion riding without protective headgear, as well as using fancy number plates among others. The system will automatically issue e-challans to the perpetrators without any human intervention.

PTI has reported that the AI-powered 4D radar interceptors will be mounted on top of police vehicles in the national capital. The 4D radar interceptor will feature a 360-degree rotatable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera mounted on the roof of the police vehicle, providing a comprehensive view to monitor traffic and capture number plates. Its 4D radar system is capable of simultaneously tracking multiple vehicles and accurately measuring their speed using advanced radio wave technology, the report stated.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW X3 M40i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 86.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Non-payment of traffic e-challan within 3 months may lead to driving license suspension, higher insurance premiums

Equipped with radars, sensors, cameras, and rule-based software algorithms, the interceptor can scan vehicles passing through its field of view and identify traffic violations in real-time. The system will be integrated with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for automated e-challan generation. This technology comes as Delhi is moving towards Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS). The Delhi traffic police have claimed that this technology is expected to significantly enhance road safety and automation.

The report has further stated that this system is still in its initial stages and the first trial to test its efficiency was done last week. A total of 120 e-challans were generated by the AI-powered 4D radar interceptor during the trial. The system claims to reduce the need for intervention by the traffic personnel, ensuring the best use of resources and also minimising the chances of police personnel getting hurt.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: