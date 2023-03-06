Delhi to Dehradun in two hours? New expressway expected to be open by January

Delhi and Dehradun are set to come closer by the end of this year as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is likely to become operational from January next year. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be completed by December. The new expressway, which will also have wildlife passes at certain sections, is being built by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It is expected to bring down the travel time between the two cities to just two hours. It currently takes around five hours through the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor that will be built at a cost of around ₹8,300 crore. Under the supervision of The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the expressway is designed to support driving at a top speed of 100 kmph. The expressway boasts of Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor, which spans around 12 kms of the highway, for unrestricted wildlife movement.

Nitin Gadkari said, "From January 1 next year people will be travelling from Dehradun to Delhi in just two hours." The construction work for the last 20-km stretch of the highway near Dehradun started in August last year. It passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park. The 12-km elevated wildlife corridor is being constructed which includes the 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel. “The tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife," said Gadkari.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will reduce the distance between the two cities by 25 kms to just 210 kilometres. It will also help commuters between Delhi and Haridwar to cover the distance within two hours instead of five hours taken now. The corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was approved in 2020 and has been under construction. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowed the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The statutory body gave the nod after assessing that no damage will be caused to the environment and no obstruction will be caused to the animal corridor on the Ganeshpur-Dehradun Road (NH-72A) stretch.

