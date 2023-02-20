Delhi tells bike taxis to steer clear off city roads. Here's why

The Delhi Transport Department has instructed bike taxis against operation on city roads. Citing rules under Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the department has warned that bike taxis are liable to be fined up to ₹1 lakh in case found flouting the instruction as such vehicles are not meant to be used for commercial purposes.

The Motor Vehicles Act 1988 prohibits use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes. The Delhi Transport Department informs that violators can be fined ₹5,000 for the first offence, ₹10,000 for the second time and the rider can even be imprisoned for up to a year in case found to be a repeat offender. The rider can also lose driving license for up to three months.

In recent times, there has been a spurt in the number of app-based companies that are offering bike taxi services to people at large. These have gained popularity among individuals looking for a relatively affordable ride option which can still weave in and out on congested roads for timely journey. The charge for one kilometre can range from anywhere between ₹5 to ₹15, depending on the city of operation, still far cheaper than most cab charges.

But unlike designated commercial vehicles on four wheels, two-wheelers are not classified as commercial under any circumstances. In fact, the Supreme Court just earlier this month, refused to entertain Bengaluru-based Rapido plea after the bike-aggregator had moved the apex court against the Maharashtra government's refusal to grant licence to it. Rapido currently operates in around 100 cities in the country.

