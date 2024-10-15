Delhi set to crack the whip against your polluting car. Here’s the plan decoded

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle rising air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle risi

The decision was made after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital crossed 200.

"When AQI rises above 200, GRAP Stage-I is implemented. Under this, mainly dust mitigation measures are taken. We have given orders to monitor the burning of garbage. Pollution Under Control certification issued to vehicles is being checked," Gopal Rai said. He also emphasised the need for cooperation from neighbouring states.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo S90 1969.0 cc 1969.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 GT3 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers MINI Countryman 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ferrari 812 6496.0 cc 6496.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare

"There are BJP-ruled states neighbouring Delhi. Earlier, every year the BJP's Central government used to conduct a joint meeting but this meeting has not been conducted lately. This problem (air pollution) pertains to the entire north India," the AAP Minister told ANI.

In Noida, Regional Officer Utsav Sharma also confirmed the implementation of GRAP Stage-I. "The first stage of GRAP has been implemented in the city. Restrictions have come into effect with the first stage. As pollution levels rise, more restrictions will be imposed," Sharma said.

He outlined specific measures that are now in force: "Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling should be carried out on roads, and anti-smog guns should be used at major intersections. The burning of waste is prohibited. Traffic jams must be controlled, and vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) are banned."

Sharma also reported that 14 cases of stubble burning have been detected and tracked using satellite monitoring, with coordination in place to address this issue.

On Monday, Delhi's Environment Minister announced a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in the city until January 1. He appealed to everyone to help control pollution sources.

The city's air quality had reached the 'poor' category, prompting the government to take action.

Rai said, "We cannot change the weather, but we are trying to reduce pollution sources."

"We have imposed a ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a directive today. From now until January 1, there will be a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers within Delhi. We appeal to everyone that every little bit contributes to the ocean. If we all work together to control the sources of pollution, the quality of life for Delhi's residents will improve", the Environment Minister told ANI.

In response to increasing pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, the Environment Minister announced the escalation of an anti-dust campaign across the city. "In Delhi, during the winter season, when the air becomes still, it stops raining, and the temperature drops, pollution levels rise," he explained.

The campaign began on October 7, and since then, surprise inspections have revealed that many construction sites are not following regulations, leading to dust pollution.

On Monday, the campaign intensified, with inspection operations starting in various locations. Rai visited Pritam Pura, where a sports complex hostel is being built by Tevatia Construction Private Limited. He noted that compliance with regulations was minimal at the site, resulting in a ₹50,000 fine imposed on the company by the DPCC.

As per Rai, the company has been given one week to comply with the regulations, and failure to do so will lead to increased penalties. Regarding previously imposed fines, Rai said, "Last time, we had imposed fines on certain individuals and given them a week to respond. That period ended yesterday. If they do not provide a response today and fail to comply with the regulations, stricter actions will be taken against them."

The minister also addressed concerns about the recent decline in air quality. "The weather department's forecast suggests that temperatures will rapidly drop now. As the cold increases, the pollution particles in the atmosphere will settle lower," Rai said.

He then emphasised that to combat pollution, the government must focus on reducing pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning."There is certainly one weapon: we need to reduce the sources. To this end, the government is advancing with 11 measures, and as needed, in emergency situations, the government will also move towards emergency measures," Rai said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: