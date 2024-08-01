Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi rains: Police issues traffic advisory to avoid waterlogged roads, jams

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM
  • Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Wednesday after heavy downpour caused waterlogging on key roads.
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in New Delhi. The traffic police department has issued an advisory for commuters on roads to avoid congestion and waterlogging on Thursday as rains continue in different parts of the city.

As Delhi continues to witness more rains since morning, police has cautioned daily commuters about possible waterlogging and congestion through the day. On Wednesday, the national capital witnessed massive rainfall which not only led to long traffic jams, but also caused waterlogging, roads to cave in besides damaging several vehicles. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Delhi and neighbouring cities like Noida, Gurugram as it warned of more rains today.

The IMD itself had issued an advisory for daily commuters late on Wednesday as it alerted that cloud has converged over Delhi from all directions. The IMD has asked all who plans to take the road today to avoid unnecessary travel. Delhi Traffic Police too has issued advisory urging commuters to plan their journey well in advance to avoid traffic jams or closed roads.

Also Read : Should you drive with your hazard lights on in the rain?

Delhi Police took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, asking commuters to avoid Mundka area due to heavy waterlogging. "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice -versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on road in Mundka. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly," the advisory said.

Delhi Traffic Police also issued advisory for other key roads to avoid waterlogging. The advisory said, “Due to waterlogging near Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar, Patparganj Road, traffic diversions are effective." The police also said waterlogging at key underpasses, which include the one at Ram Bagh Road, Azad Market, have been cleared for traffic.

Also Read : Tips to driving a car through waterlogged roads

Roads are blocked in different parts of Delhi due to trees falling after heavy rains last evening. Delhi Traffic Police advisory said, "Traffic is affected on Golf Course Road in the carriageway from Sector 16 B, Dwarka Crossing towards Dhoolsiras due to uprooting of a tree on main road in front of Pink Apartments. Traffic is also affected on Anuvrat Marg in both carriageway due to breakdown of some vehicles and due to tree fallen near Qutub Minar Metro Station."

The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
