Delhi rains: Police advisory on roads to avoid due to waterlogging, potholes

The IMD has issued a yellow alert after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for the last two days. Waterlogging led to massive traffic jams on Friday.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2022, 09:58 AM
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital region to avoid roads with waterlogging and potholes.

If you are heading out for work or anything else in Delhi NCR on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters to avoid roads choked due to waterlogging or, in a first, ones riddled with potholes. Delhi has witnessed incessant spell of rainfall in the last two days leading to massive traffic jams across the city and its satellite towns like Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad on Friday. Several trees were uprooted too, leading to roadblocks.

Delhi Traffic Police issued the advisory on its social media handles saying, "Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience."

Among the roads Delhi Traffic Police wants commuters to avoid due to waterlogging are Libaspur underpass on GT Road, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road, CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor (towards Gurugram) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road, under the Nizamuddin bridge on Ring Road, Singhu border on NH-1, near Sainik Farm on MB Road, stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road, near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg, From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg, Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg and under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.

Roads which are likely to be blocked due to uprooted trees are near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg, Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road, near the Qutb Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road, near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road, near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road, near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road, near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road, behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road, near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg, Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road, stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road, near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg, near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg, RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road, Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road, near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police has also alerted commuters about potholes that could lead to accidents. These are located in Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road, Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road, near RML hospital on Talkatora road, near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog, Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road, near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri and MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for the last two days. It has also alerted commuters in Delhi NCR to be cautious over the weekend as the spell of rain is likely to continue.

 

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2022, 09:58 AM IST
