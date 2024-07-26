Delhi rains: City goes under as water-clogged roads cars and bikes alike

Heavy overnight showers leading into the wee hours of Friday drenched the capital city of New Delhi, throwing even early morning traffic into chaos. Most parts of the city reported heavy rainfall with key road stretches get clogged, often with bumper-deep rainwater.

Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad resulted in many main and arterial roads getting waterlogged. An early morning recce by HT Auto team found submerged sections on the outer ring road leading from Chirag Delhi till the under the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover.

