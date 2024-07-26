Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Rains: City Goes Under As Water Clogged Roads Cars And Bikes Alike

Delhi rains: City goes under as water-clogged roads cars and bikes alike

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM
Follow us on:
Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining parts of the National Capital Region has resulted in massive traffic snarls due to waterlogged roads in many
...
Motorists in New Delhi avoided flyovers due to stagnant water at the base of many such roads. But the road stretches under several flyovers were also entirely under rainwater.

Heavy overnight showers leading into the wee hours of Friday drenched the capital city of New Delhi, throwing even early morning traffic into chaos. Most parts of the city reported heavy rainfall with key road stretches get clogged, often with bumper-deep rainwater.

Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad resulted in many main and arterial roads getting waterlogged. An early morning recce by HT Auto team found submerged sections on the outer ring road leading from Chirag Delhi till the under the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi rain Monsoon Driving tips Delhi rains
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS