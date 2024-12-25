Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage 4 revoked. Is ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars lifted?

Restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 have been revoked in Delhi from Tuesday (December 24) after the air quality index (AQI) improved in the national capital due to dip in pollution levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM, Centre's panel to monitor Delhi-NCR's air quality, issued an official order relaxing the restrictions under the strictest GRAP measures. However, the relaxation of measures brings no relief for commuters as the ban on entry of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars remains under the GRAP Stage 3 measures.

The ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars was implemented for the second time this year on December 16 when the CAQM implemented the GRAP Stage 3 and Stage 4 measures subsequently amid rising pollution in the national capital. Earlier, the CAQM had imposed GRAP Stage 4 measures on November 15 this year when the pollution levels had reached severe plus category in Delhi. The measures were relaxed in the first week of December when pollution levels improved and GRAP Stage 2 measures were implemented.

Delhi pollution: Which vehicles are allowed, which are not under GRAP Stage 4

The GRAP Stage 4 measures not only bans use of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars, but also the entry of non-essential BS 4 diesel trucks into Delhi. The restrictions are not applicable for commercial vehicles involved in essential services. Vehicles using alternative fuel like CNG and electric vehicles are exempted from the ban.

Also Read : NGT sends notice to Delhi govt for violating petrol, diesel vehicle ban

The ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars will remain in place until the CAQM relaxes GRAP measures to at least Stage 2 or when the AQI in Delhi falls under 400. While the ban includes private vehicles, the CAQM has exempted commuters with disabilities to use BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel cars during the GRAP Stage 4 and Stage 3 phases.

Delhi pollution: Heavy traffic fine for violating GRAP Stage 4 measures

Violating the CAQM order by plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel car could lead to heavy traffic fine. Delhi Police has set up pickets and deployed teams at the borders and around the city to carry out regular checks on vehicles defying the order. For those who flout the GRAP Stage 4 norms by plying BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel cars could face a traffic fine of ₹20,000. For the rest of the ICE vehicles with acceptable emission standards will also require to carry valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) do avoid traffic fine of ₹10,000.

