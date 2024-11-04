10,000 or 10 minutes? Pollution-under-control certificate can save big bucks

Delhi pollution levels have once again turned toxic and while several factors contribute to the worsening AQI or air-quality index in the capital city, vehicles here often have to share a fair chunk of the blame. Tailpipe emissions from engine-powered vehicles cannot be entirely eliminated but there are permissible limits which are ratified by Pollution-Under-Control (PuC) certificates which are mandatory for all.

Did you know that over 54,000 vehicles were fined for having expired PuC certificates in just two weeks in Delhi? As officials in the city crackdown on polluting vehicles, now is the right time to check if your vehicle has a valid PuC, a move that can save you big bucks.

What is the fine amount for expired PuC?

Delhi Transport Department has intensified its monitoring efforts to apprehend vehicles on the move but minus a valid PuC. The penalty for any vehicle with an expired PuC is a fine of up to ₹10,000. A vehicle may even be impounded in certain conditions and the owner of the vehicle imprisoned for up to six months in the worst of instances like repeat offences.

How to obtain a valid PuC?

Getting a PuC requires very little effort and time. And of course, it can save you from the hassle of coughing up big bucks in fines, if caught. There are scores of PuC centers spread across the length and breadth of Delhi and elsewhere as well. Drive or ride into any one, share your mobile number, provide the OTP receieved and that is it.

Once you receive a valid PuC, you need to pay a checking fees which is typically around ₹150 for private cars and ₹100 for private two-wheelers. The PuC is mostly valid for a year from the time of the inspection.

Can your vehicle fail PuC test?

If tailpipe emissions are higher than the permissible limit, a vehicle will fail the check. There is no penalty for this and no requirement to pay the test fees. It is, however, up to the owner of the said vehicle to get the vehicle checked as a service center to ascertain and fix the cause.

Tailpipe emissions can be high due to a plethora of factors, ranging from dirty fuel injectors, faulty ignition system and worn out spark plugs to faulty oxygen sensor. Do also note that any damage to the silencer of the vehicle will result in the vehicle failing the PuC check.

It is strongly recommended that in case a vehicle fails a PuC check, it is taken to a competent service center for a through check and fix.

