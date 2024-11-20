Delhi pollution: Police intensifies vehicle checks amid ban on older cars

Driving in Delhi in an old car could lead to heavy fines as Delhi Traffic Police has intensified checking across the city to nab vehicles violating restriction orders implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 to combat rising pollution levels in the national capital. The GRAP Stage 4 has banned plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi during this phase besides barring entry of diesel commercial vehicles to help improve the air quality index (AQI) which is bordering hazardous level now. Vehicles violating the new traffic norm will face strict fines and penalties.

Barricades have been set up at different borders around Delhi while several teams have been deployed in the city to check vehicles violating GRAP Stag

The GRAP Stage 4 has been in place in Delhi since 8am on Monday, November 8. Delhi Police has deployed several teams at key borders in Delhi to stop vehicles restricted under the guidelines. The Delhi Traffic Police has also set up several checkpoints and barricades within the city to check Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates as well as impound overage vehicles and fine those with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel emission certifications.

Also Read : Top 5 affordable EVs you can buy to help keep environment clean

Delhi pollution: Traffic fine against vehicles violating guidelines

Violating the GRAP Stage 4 by plying old vehicles like BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel cars could lead to a traffic fine of ₹20,000. Overage vehicles, which include petrol cars older than 15 years or diesel cars over 10 years, are being impounded. Vehicles plying without a valid PUC certificate will also be fined ₹10,000.

Also Read : How to ensure your vehicle emit less and help improve AQI - Key steps and tips explained

The Delhi government has not ruled out to bring back the Odd-Even rule in near future if pollution levels do not go down soon enough. It has also ensured existing vehicle restriction guidelines are followed by the police officials. Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, said, "We are continuously working on this. We have banned BS-III petrol four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles. All trucks and diesel buses coming from outside Delhi have also been banned. Breaking the smog layer is critical."

During the GRAP Stage 4 phase, petrol cars with BS-IV or above and diesel vehicles with BS-V certification or higher will be allowed to ply without restrictions. In case of a CNG or an electric vehicle, there is no restriction on movement during this phase.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: