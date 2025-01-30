Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Pollution: Own A Petrol Bs3 Or A Diesel Bs4 Vehicle? Grap Iii Restrictions Again

Delhi Pollution: Own a petrol BS3 or a diesel BS4 vehicle? GRAP III restrictions again

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jan 2025, 13:35 PM
Follow us on:
  • The CAQM imposed GRAP III restrictions in Delhi on Wednesday, January 29.
CAQM has implemented GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi amid rising pollution levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region re-imposed GRAP stage 3 restrictions in Delhi on January 29, 2025. The action was taken after the sharp rise in pollution. According to the official statement, this rise has been credited to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars banned

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. Flouting these regulations may attract a fine of up to 20,000 from the Traffic Police.

Also Read : Vehicles sold in Delhi-NCR before Apr 1, 2019, to have colour-coded stickers, rules Supreme Court

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation and low mixing height with the 24-average AQI rising to 365 at 4 pm prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement these curbs under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP).

Additionally, the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions also entail a ban on non-essential construction work. Students attending classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under these restrictions as well. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Dense fog causes a 10-vehicle collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Dos and don'ts while driving in fog

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categories air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe AQI 401-450) and Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 13:33 PM IST
TAGS: delhi pollution grap pollution
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS