Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Pollution: Nitin Gadkari Announces Key Investment, Focus On Cleaner Fuel And Decongestion

Nitin Gadkari promises to free Delhi of pollution in five years. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2025, 11:22 AM
  • Pollution in Delhi had led to vehicle bans twice last year with restrictions on using BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars.
Delhi could soon see return of GRAP 3 measures as pollution level has spiked over the last couple of days. This could lead to ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars for the third time in three months. (PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has promised to free Delhi from pollution in the next five years. He has announced an investment of 12,500 crore to develop the national capital's transport network and reduce pollution levels in coming days. Delhi has witnessed high pollution levels with air quality index (AQI) hovering above very poor category since November. To curb pollution, ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars was implemented twice in Delhi in the last two months, among other measures.

Delhi is currently high pollution levels once again with the AQI around 350 points. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) may bring back restrictions under its Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3. This would mean the return of vehicle ban for BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars. Vehicular emission is considered to be one of the biggest reasons for pollution in Delhi.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced 12500 crore to improve Delhi's transport network and to reduce pollution as well as congestion in the city. He announced an additional CRIF fund of 1200 crore for the national capital.

Gadkari explained the projects the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will take up to reduce pollution in Delhi. He said, “Delhi is very troubled by air pollution and traffic jams. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Road Construction has taken up and implemented many projects to free Delhi from pollution and to decongest it." He said new road projects will help reduce the pressure of vehicles entering Delhi.

Gadkari also insisted on cleaner fuel to reduce pollution in Delhi. He said, “Our government brought electric buses, cars, and scooters, as 40 percent of Delhi's pollution is caused by fossil fuels. We brought CNG (vehicles) as well and we will free Delhi from pollution in 5 years."

New road network in Delhi to help decongest city

The Centre has already developed the Dwarka Expressway to reduce traffic load in the city around the IGI Airport. Under the Urban Extension Road (UER) project, Gadkari's ministry is also finalising the phase 2 offering connectivity with Delhi-Katra Expressway via Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway, or the Western Peripheral Expressway. These road networks are aimed to help vehicles from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to directly access the airport and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The network of new roads will also offer direct connectivity to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, helping to decongest the national capital.

Gadkari also said that there is a 5-km long tunnel planned to eradicate the traffic jam that happens in Mahipalpur and Rangpuri area on daily basis. The tunnel will be constructed at a cots of 3,500 croreand will connect Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2025, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: pollution Delhi pollution Nitin Gadkari traffic jams
