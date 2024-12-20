Delhi pollution : NGT notice to govt for violating petrol, diesel vehicle ban

Amid severe pollution in Delhi, the state government has received a notice from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on use of old petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles by officials. The notice was issued as the national capital continues to be under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) from Monday (December 16) due to spike in air quality index (AQI) levels. The measures include ban on plying of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars besides other commercial vehicles.

The NGT has sought a response from the Delhi government on why some of the officials are using banned petrol and diesel vehicles during GRAP Stage 4 restrictions. Commuters found violating the vehicle ban in Delhi are penalised with a fine of up to ₹20,000. The NGT had earlier banned use of petrol vehicles older than 10 years and diesel vehicles aged more than 15 years in Delhi to keep pollution levels down. Several government vehicles used till date are old and are against the NGT ban.

Also Read : Vehicles are big factor in Delhi's deteoriating air, says study

The NGT notice sent to the Delhi government reads, "Counsel for the applicant (MLA), referring to annexure A2, which is a list of 107 vehicles of the Delhi government, has pointed out that several diesel and petrol vehicles belonging to the government of NCT of Delhi which have completed their life of 10-15 years, but they are still plying on the road." Delhi government currently has around 3,000 official vehicles. The NGT will take up the matter for hearing on February 20 next year.

Delhi vehicle ban: Which cars are allowed to ply

The vehicle ban in Delhi during GRAP Stage 4 only restricts cars with BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel emission certificates. All other vehicles are exempt from the ban. Even CNG vehicles with older emission norms are allowed to ply. The restrictions also do not apply to electric vehicles or vehicles deployed for essential services.

