Delhi pollution: BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel car ban lifted, but with a rider

As Delhi continues to witness high pollution levels, the stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will remain in place with all the restrictions. However, the agency has lifted restrictions on plying older vehicles like BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles. These vehicles are banned from plying in Delhi while the GRAP Stage 4 rules are in place. However, the agency has said BS3 petrol car and BS4 diesel car ban will be relaxed for commuters who have disabilities.

The CAQM had implemented GRAP Stage 4 restrictions in the national capital region from November 8. This is the highest state of alertness to tackle high pollution levels that has gripped Delhi and neighbouring regions since the start of the month. Amid other restrictions, the GRAP Stage 4 also bans use of BS3 petrol cars and BS4 diesel vehicles, including commercial, to keep vehicular pollution down.

The decision to relax the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles came on Thursday (November 28) after the Supreme Court asked CAQM to take a call on easing restrictions under the GRAP Stage 4. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said, “We make it clear that all GRAP 4 measures except the measures which are modified in respect of the schools will continue to operate till Monday. In the meantime, the Commission will hold a meeting and come out with a suggestion about moving from GRAP 4 to GRAP 3 or GRAP 2. We also make it clear that it is not necessary that all measures which are provided in GRAP 4 should be dispensed with. There can be a combination of measures in GRAP 3 and GRAP 2."

Delhi pollution: Ban on BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars relaxed

The CAQM has said the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars will continue for all commuters except for those with handicap. Violating the GRAP Stage 4 by plying old vehicles like BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel cars could lead to a traffic fine of ₹20,000. Overage vehicles, which include petrol cars older than 15 years or diesel cars over 10 years, are being impounded. Vehicles plying without a valid PUC certificate will also be fined ₹10,000.

The restrictions under GRAP Stage 4 bars several vehicles from plying on the roads. Besides the BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars, it also restricts entry of trucks into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel like LNG, CNG or electric. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS6 diesel ones.

