Delhi pollution: BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel car ban lifted as AQI improves

BS-3 petrol and BS-4 vehicle ban in Delhi has been revoked after the air quality index (AQI) improved in the national capital today. The Supreme Court had allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a body set up by the Centre to monitor pollution levels, to relax the restrictions under the current pollution situation in Delhi-NCR. The national capital has been under the grip of high pollution levels forcing CAQM to implement Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restricting the movement of certain types of vehicles. The top court has asked the commission to implement GRAP Stage 2 with caution.

The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi was implemented on November 15 when the CAQM decided to escalate GRAP measures to Stage 3. Under this norm, no private vehicles with old emission norms like BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel were allowed to ply on the road of the national capital. The vehicle restrictions were also extended to commercial vehicles running on diesel.

The vehicles that are exempted from the ban are EVs, CNG vehicles and vehicles under essential services. Last week, the CAQM had relaxed the BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicle ban partially by allowing only commuters with disability to use them under GRAP stage 4.

Delhi pollution: What did Supreme Court say to CAQM

During the hearing of a plea on the Delhi pollution crisis, the Supreme Court allowed the CAQM to relax restrictions under GRAP measures. The top court said that the CAQM should implement Stage 2 of the restrictions but with caution. It also suggested the CAQM to keep some of the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions on even during stage 2 of the GRAP. Earlier during the hearing, the commission had told the court that it plans to reduce GRAP measures to no less than Stage 2 after air quality improved in the national capital.

Delhi Pollution: Can you drive your BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars now?

The CAQM has announced that the restrictions have been reduced to Stage 2 of GRAP with immediate effect. This stage of the plan doesn't entail a ban on the usage of private BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel-powered cars. It is also important to note that to avoid scrutiny, vehicle owners should also carry a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, failing which one may have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or lower) were prohibited earlier except for essential services. Non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi were also restricted under GRAP stages 3 and 4. Those found violating the GRAP norms by plying BS-3 petrol or BS-4 diesel cars during the previous ban attracted a traffic fine of ₹20,000.

