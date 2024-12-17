Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned again

Rising pollution levels in Delhi has once again forced the authorities to impose vehicle ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars in the national capital. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented restrictive measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4, after the air quality index (AQI) level breached the 400 mark on Monday (December 16) evening. This is the second time within two months that vehicle restrictions have been implemented in Delhi to reduce pollution levels.

Vehicle ban in Delhi was implemented earlier on Monday after the CAQM implemented the GRAP Stage 3 measures after AQI levels hit 350 mark. Under the new GRAP norms, plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles is restricted in Delhi-NCR. However, the restrictions will not apply for commuters with disabilities. All non-essential BS 4 diesel-run commercial vehicles are also restricted to ply on the streets of the national capital during this phase.

BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban: Twice in two months

The CAQM had imposed GRAP Stage 4 measures in November 15 when pollution levels had reached severe plus category in Delhi. The strict measures were relaxed in the first week of December when pollution levels improved and GRAP Stage 2 measures were implemented. The Supreme Court had asked the CAQM to relax the norms but be prepared to scale up restrictions once pollution levels spiked again.

Delhi vehicle ban: Which cars are allowed to ply

The vehicle ban in Delhi during GRAP Stage 4 only restricts cars with BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel emission certificates. All other vehicles are exempt from the ban. Even CNG vehicles with older emission norms are allowed to ply. The restrictions also do not apply to electric vehicles or vehicles deployed for essential services.

Delhi vehicle ban: What you should know

Defying the GRAP Stage 4 restrictions by driving the banned vehicles could lead you into trouble. Those found flouting the norms by plying BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel cars could face a traffic fine of ₹20,000.

For those who can take their cars out, it is important to remember carrying a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Delhi Police will relaunch its drive to monitor vehicles plying without a valid PUCC and take action. Those found without valid PUCC will face a traffic challan of ₹10,000.

