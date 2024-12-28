Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car lifted as rain improves AQI

BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel car owners in Delhi can breather easy as the ban on these vehicles have been lifted since Friday (December 27) night after 11 days. Heavy rainfall since Friday morning helped the pollution level in the national capital to reduce and improve the air quality index (AQI). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented restrictive measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 on December 16, which was later scaled down to Stage 3. Both measures restricted movement of these vehicles.

Delhi experienced unseasonal rains over the past two days which led to traffic jams around the city on Friday. However, the rain helped the AQI improve to 324 at 7 pm last evening. GRAP Stage 3 and 4 measures remain in effect if pollution levels are very poor or higher with AQI over 350. The central agency monitoring pollution levels in Delhi decide when to implement the measures.

On Friday, the CAQM issued a statement that read, “Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. As a result, measures under Stage III, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn." This was the second time in two months that pollution in Delhi has forced the authorities to ban BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles. In November too, the strict measures were implemented for nearly two weeks amid high pollution levels.

Also Read : Delhi EV Policy extended till March 2025. Key things you should know

Delhi pollution: What is GRAP

The GRAP measures are response plans undertaken to restrict activities in Delhi to reduce pollution levels. There are four stages of GRAP which restrict activities depending on the severity of pollution levels. Under the new GRAP norms, plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles is restricted in Delhi-NCR. However, the restrictions do not apply for commuters with disabilities. All non-essential BS 4 diesel-run commercial vehicles are also restricted to ply on the streets of the national capital during this phase The GRAP Stage 2 of the response plan does not entail a ban on the usage of private BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel-powered cars.

Delhi pollution: Key things to remember

Lifting ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars does not mean all vehicles with compatible with the emission norms will be allowed to ply. Petrol vehicle older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 15 years will remain under scrutiny of Delhi Traffic Police. They could be impounded and the owners could face hefty fine. It is also important to note that to avoid scrutiny, vehicle owners should also carry a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, failing which one may have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: