Delhi CM oath ceremony: Traffic advisory issued on roads to avoid

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today (February 20) as Rekha Gupta, the new chief minister, will take her oath at an event to be held at the Ramleela Ground. The oath ceremony could lead to traffic congestion around the area and key roads in the old city and neighbouring regions. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed plans to keep the traffic flow smooth and avoid traffic jams. It has also advised commuters to keep a check on roads to avoid.

The oath ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister will start around 11 am with VVIP guests arriving at the venue. Ahead of their arrival, roads around Ramleela Ground will be restricted for vehicles due to security reasons. The event will carry on for around two hours, during which the restrictions will remain in place.

Delhi CM oath ceremony: Traffic diversions, restrictions

Delhi Police will deploy around 25,000 security personnel for this event to keep traffic movement smooth. The traffic advisory has also listed out certain diversions and restrictions. It says that vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light, and round about Jhandewalan.

Traffic diversion and restrictions are also likely to be imposed on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asif Ali Road, Minto Road to round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate, and Ajmeri Gate to round about Kamla Market and surrounding areas till 4 pm on Thursday.

To avoid traffic congestion, Delhi Police has advised commuters to use public transport. It has also advised private vehicle owners to park their vehicles only at designated areas to avoid penalty.

