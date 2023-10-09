Delhi police registers forgery case against Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

Delhi Police has registered a case against Hero MotoCorp and its chairman Pawan Munjal on allegations of forgery and fraud, news agency Reuters has reported. The report has claimed that an FIR against the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and its chairman Pawan Munjal along with other officials has been filed by Brains Logistics on the allegations of forgery and falsifying account books.

The report also stated that the matter dates back to 2009-10, for which the FIR has been filed by the company against Hero MotoCorp and its top officials. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp has issued an official statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, saying that the two-wheeler manufacturer too has filed an FIR against Brains Logistics in 2013. The automaker has further stated in its regulatory filing that the matter is ongoing before the court.

In its regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp has said that the FIR was lodged by the disgruntled service provider. However, it claimed that the complaint didn't mention any company official's name. “It may also be noted that while the complainant has mentioned company officials in the complaint, however, no official has been named in the FIR," the regulatory filing from Hero MotoCorp stated. LiveMint has reported that the FIR mentions the names of Vikram Kasbekar, Hari Gupta and Manjula Banerji, along with Pawan Munjal.

The latest FIR comes as an addition to the list of troubles Hero MotoCorp has been facing over the last few months. Earlier, in August this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches related to a money laundering investigation involving Munjal and others, as PTI reported. The news agency reported that ED probed the residential and business premises of Pawan Munjal in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram, as well as at locations associated with some linked entities.

