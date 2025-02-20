Delhi Police busts auto lifter gang that used sophisticated tech for theft

A gang of car thieves that employed high-end tech to disable security systems and create duplicate keys of cars was dismantled, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police recovered four stolen vehicles - Maruti Brezza, Maruti Swift Dzire, Maruti Eeco and Maruti Alto K-10 - all with fake number plates and tampered chassis numbers.

"Additionally, the team seized an Autel key programming machine, various car theft tools, engine control modules (ECMs), body control modules (BCMs), lock sets, grinders and drilling machines," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

The gang, led by Mehtab (30), operated across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, stealing cars and selling them with tampered identification numbers, Valsan said.

On January 29, a special staff team arrested two key members of the gang -- Mehtab and Faisal -- in the Narela Industrial Area.

The duo was found in possession of two country-made pistols and live cartridges. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of another gang member, Shahjaan from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.

The officer said police received a tip-off about Mehtab and his associates planning a car theft in the Narela Industrial Area on January 29.

"The team set up a trap in two separate vehicles and closely monitored the suspects. Around 3 am, Mehtab and Faisal were spotted scouting the area, confirming their intent to steal a vehicle. The police team positioned itself at the exit, discreetly followed the duo and later nabbed them," the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was found that Mehtab had a history of 36 criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He formed the gang with Faisal and Shahjaan.

The gang's modus operandi was to target parked cars in secluded areas. They would switch off their phones to evade tracking and use scanners and key duplication devices to disable security systems, create duplicate keys, and drive off with the stolen vehicles, the DCP said.

The gang would target cars for stealing based on the make and model demanded from them. The stolen cars were then delivered to receivers in Meerut, where their identification numbers were altered before resale, the officer said.

The gang had stolen more than 50 cars in the past few months, with each vehicle fetching them between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh.

"Mehtab, known for his violent tendencies, always carried a loaded firearm and was ready to open fire on police or the public if confronted," he said.

Following their arrests, the police obtained a seven-day custody remand for Mehtab and Faisal.

Police said Mehtab (30), a resident of Meerut, is an expert in scanning vehicles and key programming.

Faisal (36) also from Meerut, used to assist in decoding keys for ₹15,000 to 20,000 per night. He has five previous cases of burglary and auto theft. Shahjaan (32) from Muzaffarnagar, is a driver by profession and was given ₹5,000 per night for his work.

