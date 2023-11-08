Odd-Even rule in Delhi on hold? Government waits for Supreme Court's review

The Odd-Even rule in Delhi to curb vehicular pollution amid high AQI levels could be postponed. On Wednesday, the Delhi government said it will wait for a review from the Supreme Court on the effectiveness of the move. Earlier, the government had announced that the vehicle rationing system will be introduced from November 13, a day after Diwali festivals, in an effort to bring down vehicular pollution amid severe AQI levels. The national capital is already under stage four of GRAP, the highest alert state to battle pollution.

Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, addressed a press conference on Wednesday where he hinted that the Odd-Even rule could be on hold for the time being. He said, "A call will be taken to implement the odd-even scheme only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order." On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had observed that the Odd-Even rule does not effectively help bringing down pollution and that it is more of an optics.

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing system restricts private vehicles to operate on alternate days based on their registration numbers. For instance, registration numbers ending with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates. Cars and two-wheelers which have registration ending with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates.

If Delhi government implements the Odd-Even rule, this will be the fourth time that the national capital will witness the scheme to keep vehicular pollution in check. The Odd-Even rule was first introduced back in 2016.

