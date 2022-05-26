HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Now Offers Evening Driving Tests For Those Looking For Licence

Delhi now offers evening driving tests for those looking for licence

Since May 1, the Transport Department of the Delhi government has conducted more than 2,500 driving tests on three automated test tracks located in various parts of the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 10:22 AM
Three automated tracks inaugurated in Delhi for evening driving tests. (HT_PRINT)
Three automated tracks inaugurated in Delhi for evening driving tests. (HT_PRINT)
Three automated tracks inaugurated in Delhi for evening driving tests. (HT_PRINT)
Three automated tracks inaugurated in Delhi for evening driving tests.

Need a driving licence but don't have time to go for driving test during the day? Delhi now offers DL seekers to undergo driving tests at automated tracks across the city even after sunset. Three automated driving test tracks, located in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar have started conducting evening driving tests since May 1. This will help not to skip office and yet undergo this test even on weekdays. The driving tests here are conducted between 5 pm and 7 pm. Only 45 applications will be approved for tests daily on each track.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The automated driving test tracks will test as many as 20 essential driving skills under the Motor Vehicle Act. The centres will have an Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) for token distribution. As many as six servers have been set up to monitor the driving tests and share results. 17 high-resolution CCTV cameras will be used to capture real time footage and images of driving tests for close monitoring. The results will be uploaded online by Sarathi.

On Wednesday, Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi inaugurated the Automated Driving Test Tracks at the three locations. “We had a successful pilot and some very happy drivers who could save their valuable daytime working hours because of the evening test facility. We've already conducted 2500 DL tests in the evening/ night shift since May 1," said Gahlot.

"The night testing facility is as good as a daytime one. We’re also adding eight new automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) at educational institutions, which is in its tendering stage. This will be a major step in decreasing waiting times," he added.

The Delhi government had initiated trial of these tracks earlier this year. It tied up with Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 such tracks across the national capital. Rosmerta Technology Limited has been appointed as the agency to look after the 12 automatic driving test track centres.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: driving licence driving test Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: Kia EV6 all set to land in India. Check out track-side clicks
In pics: Kia EV6 all set to land in India. Check out track-side clicks
In pics: Maserati MC20 Cielo super sports car makes global debut
In pics: Maserati MC20 Cielo super sports car makes global debut
BMW rules out F1 return, focuses on Le Mans Daytona hybrid
BMW rules out F1 return, focuses on Le Mans Daytona hybrid
Delhi now offers evening driving tests for those looking for licence
Delhi now offers evening driving tests for those looking for licence
Volkswagen ID.4 creates Guinness World Record, reaches highest altitude by an EV
Volkswagen ID.4 creates Guinness World Record, reaches highest altitude by an EV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city