Delhi lifts GRAP 3 curbs, anti-pollution drives to continue at full strength

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said that the lifting of Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) does not mark a dilution of anti-pollution efforts, with on-ground enforcement set to continue across the national capital with the same intensity.

He said the rollback of curbs should be seen as a response to improving air quality, not a signal to ease monitoring, as agencies have been instructed to maintain sustained field-level action without interruption.

AQI drops substantially

Sirsa stated that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee decided to revoke the GRAP 3 restrictions after air quality showed a marked improvement. An official statement said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped sharply from 380 to 236 within 24 hours.

Bawana recorded an AQI of 141, placing it in the ‘good’ category, which officials said demonstrated the impact of intensified anti-pollution measures implemented on the ground.

Action on major pollution sources

The environment minister stated that GRAP 3 restrictions were lifted on Friday, following sustained efforts to control key pollution sources, such as vehicular emissions, industrial waste, dust and open dumping.

“We are encouraged by the progress, but this is not the time to relax. On-ground operations will continue with the same force to consolidate the gains we have made," Sirsa said.

Enforcement activity across the city

Data shared by the Environment Department showed large-scale enforcement activity across Delhi in the past 24 hours. Authorities issued 6,596 challans for vehicular emission violations as part of efforts to curb transport-related pollution.

During the same period, around 12,000 metric tonnes of garbage were removed from various city zones. Officials said 6,261 km of roads were mechanically swept to reduce dust load, while 2,315 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste were collected and transported for scientific disposal.

Enforcement teams conducted 405 inspections at illegal dumping sites, resulting in 156 enforcement actions. Authorities also decongested 40 traffic congestion points across major corridors, while 99 light motor vehicles were challaned for violating entry restrictions.

Industrial monitoring and technology measures

Sirsa said pollution control teams continue to focus on source-level mitigation. This includes compliance checks at industrial clusters and the deployment of smog guns and anti-smog vehicles at traffic-heavy stretches and identified pollution hotspots.

He added that initiatives such as legacy waste biomining at the rate of 35 metric tonnes per day, along with the expansion of clean technology interventions in the industrial and transport sectors, are beginning to show measurable results.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, the minister said Delhi’s fight against pollution remains ongoing, with agencies strengthening and adapting their response daily to ensure cleaner air for the city.

