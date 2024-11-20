Delhi LG asks authorities not to impound bona fide vintage cars for scrapping

Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed the Transport department and civic bodies to stop their enforcement teams from allegedly harassing the bona fide vintage car owners in the city, said an LG office note on Tuesday.

In a representation to LG VK Saxena, the Heritage Motoring Club of India complained about vintage vehicles being impounded by the officials for scrapping.

The enforcement teams of the Transport Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) impound diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years for scrapping. The Supreme Court in its order in 2018, banned plying of such end-of-life vehicles in Delhi.

Acting on a representation made by the Heritage Motoring Club of India, highlighting that their vehicles are being impounded by the authorities and requesting clarificatory orders in this regard, the LG asked his Secretariat to issue appropriate directions.

"The LG has taken note of harassment being faced by the vintage car owners and directed the Transport and MCD to desist from impounding bona fide vintage vehicles for scrapping," said the note.

The LG secretariat has written to the Transport commissioner of the Delhi government and the MCD commissioner asking them to ensure that their enforcement wings desist from coercive action against vehicles registered under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notifications in this regard.

The notification issued by MoRTH on July 15, 2021, has enabled provision for the registration of vehicles that are 50 years old or more as vintage vehicles, the LG secretariat said.

Based on the notification of MoRTH, the Transport Department of Delhi government on December 2, 2021, ordered for allotment of common series "DLVA" “DLVA" for vintage vehicles. In further orders, the department specified the procedure for application and issuance of a certificate of registration as a vintage motor vehicle.

Even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order on December 18, 2017, directed for “registration of antique cars/vehicles as Vintage Vehicles subject to fulfilment of conditions", added the note.

