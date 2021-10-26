Delhi kick starts seven-day electric auto mela for prospective buyers

Delhi government has kick started an electric auto fair in the state for prospective buyers to test drive all the available model options and explore the financing options. The seven-day mela was inaugurated by state transport minister Kailash Gahlot and has been commenced at two locations - Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan and Loni.

The e-auto mela which began on October 25 will go on from 9 am to 4 pm everyday till October 31. The prospective visiting auto drivers will be able to explore and test drive three-wheeler models from manufacturers such as Mahindra, Piaggio, ETO Motors and Saarthi. They will be able to explore financial options from Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Fincorp and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) in the mela.

The auto drivers will also be able to seek guidance from experts at the mela who will guide them on how to register for the e-autos along with making them aware about the various environmental benefits of the electric vehicles. They will also give out information regarding battery and charging, maintenance, subsidies, interest relief, among others. "Switching to non-polluting electric vehicles has been of highest priority to the government and to ensure Delhi is eased into this huge but crucial shift, we have also simplified the process of application and other formalities as much as possible," Gahlot said at the event.

The Delhi government had last week launched online registration of e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women. "With over 1,400 autos reserved for women, this would be one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing the presence of women in public transport and overall women's safety," Gahlot added.

The electric autos will be blue in colour in line with the electric buses that will soon to be inducted into the DTC fleet. But the e-autos registered by a woman auto driver would be pink in colour.

(with inputs from PTI)