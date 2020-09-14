Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System to soon get 116 AC buses

JBM Auto on Monday said it has bagged an order for supply of 116 BS 6 compliant AC low floor CNG buses from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

"JBM Auto Ltd has bagged the country's first BS 6 complaint AC low floor CNG bus order,"the company's regulatory filing read. It did not disclose the financial details of the order.

JBM Auto will be supplying 116 'CITYLIFE' BS 6 buses to operators which will be running under the DIMTS Cluster in New Delhi, the filing added.

Deliveries of the first batch of these buses shall start this month end onwards, it added.

