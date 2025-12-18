HT Auto
Delhi Grap Stage Iv Rules: Which Commercial Vehicles Are Permitted?

Delhi GRAP Stage IV Rules: Which Commercial Vehicles Are Permitted?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2025, 12:16 pm
  • Delhi has implemented GRAP Stage IV amid severe pollution, banning older commercial vehicles and enforcing fuel and movement restrictions.

Delhi GRAP Stage IV
Older BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel commercial vehicles are barred from entering or operating in Delhi-NCR (ANI Video Grab)
Delhi GRAP Stage IV
Older BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel commercial vehicles are barred from entering or operating in Delhi-NCR
With severe levels of pollution and worsening air quality, the capital city has implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to apply new restrictions on vehicles, fuel sales and construction activities. This is the strictest GRAP level, and at this stage, it imposes significant restrictions on commercial vehicles to combat air pollution. The primary focus is on banning older, high-emission vehicles, with the exception of those providing essential or emergency services.

From December 18 onwards, commercial vehicles which do not comply with BS6 standards or run on clean fuels (CNG, LNG, or electric) will not be permitted to enter or move across Delhi-NCR. This includes:

  • BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles
  • Trucks and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not run on clean fuel or meet BS6 standards
  • Delhi-registered medium and heavy goods vehicles that run on diesel and are BS4-compliant or older

Which commercial vehicles are allowed?

Commercial vehicles that meet BS6 standards, alongside those powered by cleaner fuels, are permitted to enter and ply in Delhi-NCR without restrictions during this stage. These include:

  • BS6-compliant commercial vehicles powered by diesel or petrol
  • Commercial vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electric
  • Vehicles carrying out essential or emergency services

What are the penalties for not abiding by GRAP Stage-IV rules?

If the banned vehicles are caught moving in Delhi, owners will have to pay heavy fines, which can go up to 20,000 for driving a BS3 petrol or BS4 diesel vehicle. If a vehicle is found to be without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, the fine will go as high as 10,000. Vehicles can also be seized if found to violate GRAP Stage-IV norms.

Are BS6 Diesel Cars Allowed on the Roads?

Fuel sales restrictions

Petrol pumps in Delhi have been mandated to deny fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid PUC certificate, and this will be enforced with immediate effect.

Toxic smog levels in Delhi have persistently grown higher over the past several weeks, causing poor visibility and leading to adverse effects on citizen’s health and daily life. The air quality across Delhi-NCR has shot up to the severe category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings going over 400 in multiple regions.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2025, 12:16 pm IST
